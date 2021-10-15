UK lawmaker was stabbed several times, still at attack site-councillor

British lawmaker David Amess, who was injured in an attack on Friday, was stabbed several times and emergency workers were still attending to him at the scene, a local councilor said.

"He was stabbed several times," John Lamb told Reuters. "We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

