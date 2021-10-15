5 youths drown during Durga idol immersion

Five youths drowned while immersing a Durga idol in Parvati river here on Friday.

The incident took place in Bhuteshwar area of Basedi when the victims, who hailed from Agra, had gone for idol immersion on the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Police said the five drowned as they might not have had an idea about the depth of the river.

The deceased were identified as Satyaprakash (22), Srikrishna (23), Sanjay (19), Rajesh (26) and his brother Ranveer Singh (24), said Laxman Singh, the in charge of Basedi police station.

He said the bodies have been recovered and handed over to the family members after postmortem.

