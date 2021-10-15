Lebanon's Hezbollah says will not be dragged into civil war

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group said on Friday it would not be dragged into civil war, a day after three of its members were killed in the bloodiest street violence the country has witnessed in over a decade.

"We will not be dragged into civil war but at the same time we will not let the blood of our martyrs be in vain," Hashem Safieldin, a senior member of the group, told mourners during a speech at the funeral.

