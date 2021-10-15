Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah says will not be dragged into civil war

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:54 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah says will not be dragged into civil war
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group said on Friday it would not be dragged into civil war, a day after three of its members were killed in the bloodiest street violence the country has witnessed in over a decade.

"We will not be dragged into civil war but at the same time we will not let the blood of our martyrs be in vain," Hashem Safieldin, a senior member of the group, told mourners during a speech at the funeral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021