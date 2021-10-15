EU, China agree to hold summit, Michel says after Xi call
European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that the European Union and China would hold a summit soon, after a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "On EU-China relations, despite differences, dialogue remains crucial," Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter.
"On EU-China relations, despite differences, dialogue remains crucial," Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter. "Agreed to hold EU-China summit and reinforce our dialogue," he wrote, without giving a date.
An EU official said: "During the call, the Presidents confirmed the intention to hold the next EU-China summit. They will also explore a meeting with all members of the European Council at a later stage."
