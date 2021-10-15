Left Menu

EU, China agree to hold summit, Michel says after Xi call

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that the European Union and China would hold a summit soon, after a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "On EU-China relations, despite differences, dialogue remains crucial," Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that the European Union and China would hold a summit soon, after a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"On EU-China relations, despite differences, dialogue remains crucial," Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter. "Agreed to hold EU-China summit and reinforce our dialogue," he wrote, without giving a date.

An EU official said: "During the call, the Presidents confirmed the intention to hold the next EU-China summit. They will also explore a meeting with all members of the European Council at a later stage."

