Dussehra celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:57 IST
  Country:
  • India

Huge effigies of demon king Ravana went up in flames as Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh joined the nation on Friday in celebrating Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were set on fire and crackers burst at different places in the two states.

However, in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, crackers were not used in the effigies and sound effect of crackers was used digitally.

Festivities passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements in different parts of Punjab and Haryana, officials said.

Celebrations at various places in the two states, including Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula, were held.

Last year, Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana had remained subdued with no big functions being held in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

