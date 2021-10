BRIEF-Moody's Affirms Hopson's B2 Rating Changes Outlook To Negative

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd : * MOODY'S AFFIRMS HOPSON'S B2 RATING; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

* MOODY'S SAYS CHANGE IN OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT HOPSON'S CONTRACTED SALES WILL FALL OVER NEXT 6-12 MONTHS BECAUSE OF WEAKER CONSUMER SENTIMENT * MOODY'S SAYS AFFIRMATION REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT HOPSON WILL HAVE LIQUIDITY TO TEMPER RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH DIFFICULT CONDITIONS OVER NEXT 6-12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: