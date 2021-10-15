Left Menu

Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in kids

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:18 IST
Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they had submitted data supporting an application for use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 years to the European Medicines Agency.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to consider use of the vaccine in the same age group in the United States later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

