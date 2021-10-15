Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in kids
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:18 IST
Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they had submitted data supporting an application for use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 years to the European Medicines Agency.
An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to consider use of the vaccine in the same age group in the United States later this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German coalition talks could get going by mid-Oct - CDU's Spahn
Germany: Wind turbine collapses hours before official launch
Dutch, German police arrest suspects in explosive ATM raids
German conservatives, FDP to hold talks on Sunday - sources
Former Nazi camp secretary in German trial, 96, on the run