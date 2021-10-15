ASEAN chair Brunei to issue statement on Myanmar meeting Saturday
The chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Brunei will issue a statement on Saturday about a special meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers regarding Myanmar, Malaysia's foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters on Friday.
The information was confirmed separately by an Indonesian government source, who said Friday's virtual meeting had concluded.
