Russia accuses U.S. of attempting to violate territorial waters -Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:27 IST
A Russian military vessel thwarted an alleged attempt by destroyer USS Chafee to violate Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the defence ministry.

The incident took place during Russian-Chinese naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. The ministry said the crew of a Russian ship, the Admiral Tributs, "warned on the international communication channel about the inadmissibility of such actions, and also notified the U.S. destroyer that it was in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire."

