Blinken to travel to Ecuador and Colombia Oct 19-21 -state dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Quito, Ecuador, and Bogotá, Colombia from October 19 to 21, the State Department said on Friday.
