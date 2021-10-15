Norway town grapples with loss of residents, sense of safety

Residents of a Norwegian town with a proud legacy of producing coins, weapons and silver grappled Friday with the horrible knowledge that someone living in their community used a bow and arrow to attack people doing their grocery shopping or other evening activities - and succeeded in killing five of them.

On a central square in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people surrounded by mountains and located southwest of Norway's capital, people lay flowers and lit candles in honor of the four women and a man who died in Wednesday's attack. The victims ranged in age from 50 to 70, police have said.

“This a a small community so almost everybody knows each other, so it's a very strange and very sad experience for us,” Ingeborg Spangelo, a teacher who brought her students to the impromptu memorial, said. “It is almost surreal or unreal.” Officers arrested a Kongsberg resident identified as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, 30 minutes after he began firing arrows in a supermarket where police tried to confront him but lost sight of him when he shot at them and they had to take cover, law enforcement authorities have said.

Andersen Braathen proceeded from the supermarket into a quiet downtown neighborhood of wooden houses and birch trees, where he fired at people on the street and in some apartments, police said. Along with the five people killed, three were injured.

Senior police officer Per Thomas Omholt said Friday that three weapons in all were used in the attack, but he declined to identify the types or to reveal how the five victims were killed, saying investigators need to interview more witnesses and don't want their accounts tainted by what they read in the news.

The regional prosecutor leading the investigation has said that Andersen Braathen confessed to the killings after his arrest, and police said they think he acted alone. Norway's domestic intelligence agency said Thursday that the case appeared to be “an act of terrorism” but cautioned that the investigation was ongoing.

Omholt said as of Friday, investigators were continuing to explore possible motives or reasons for the attack but their ”strongest hypothesis right now'' was the attacker's mental condition. Other hypotheses under study included support for religious “jihad,” he said.

Mass killings are rare in low-crime Norway, and the attack immediately recalled the country's worst peacetime slaughter a decade ago, when a right-wing domestic extremist killed 77 people with a bomb, a rifle and a pistol.

“The screaming was so intense and horrifying there was never any doubt something very serious was going on,” said Kongsberg resident Kurt Einar Voldseth, who had returned home from an errand when he heard the commotion Wednesday. “I can only describe it as a death scream,' and it burned into my mind.” Voldseth said he recognized the attacker, saying he lived nearby and “usually walks with his head down and headphones on.” “I have only spoken to him a few times, but I have had the impression he might be a person with problems,” he said.

During an initial hearing Friday, a court in Kongsberg ordered Andersen Braathen held in custody for four weeks, including two weeks in isolation plus a ban on communicating with others. He was being held on five counts of preliminary murder and three counts of preliminary attempted murder. Preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges.

“Reference is made to the extremely serious nature of the case, which has also led to great media interest both nationally and internationally. If the accused is not shielded from this and from other prisoners, important evidence could be lost,” the ruling read.

Andersen Braathen didn't appear in court because he had confessed to the killings and agreed to remain in detention, officials said. His defense lawyer, Fredrik Neumann, told Norwegian news agency NTB he had no comments.

“He has agreed to imprisonment, so then this really speaks for itself,'' Neumann said.

Norwegian news media reported Friday that two experts will observe and evaluate Andersen Braathen to determine if he was legally sane at the time of the attack.

Police described him Thursday as a Muslim convert and said there “earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalised.” But neither police nor the domestic intelligence service elaborated or said why they flagged Andersen Braathen or did with the information.

According to Norwegian media, Andersen Braathen has a conviction for burglary and drug possession, and last year a court granted a restraining order for him to stay away from his parents for six months after threatening to kill one of them.

Norway's new prime minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, and Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl were expected to visit Kongsberg later Friday.

Kongsberg is located in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains some 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo. Established in 1624 as a mining community after the discovery of silver in the area, it is where the Royal Norwegian Mint is based.

The community for decades had a weapons factory that initially produced guns, and now houses defense, and aerospace and technology companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)