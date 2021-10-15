Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested a 40-year-old man with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh from suburban Kurla, an official said on Friday. The Kandivali unit of the ANC apprehended Santosh Shivnath Halwai while on patrolling duty in Kurla (west) on Thursday, he said.

The police recovered 210 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 21 lakh, from the accused's person, the official said. The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till October 21, he said, adding that a probe is underway to find the source of the contraband.

