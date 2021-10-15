Left Menu

Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai police has arrested a 40-year-old man with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh from suburban Kurla, an official said on Friday. The Kandivali unit of the ANC apprehended Santosh Shivnath Halwai while on patrolling duty in Kurla west on Thursday, he said.The police recovered 210 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 21 lakh, from the accuseds person, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:36 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested a 40-year-old man with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh from suburban Kurla, an official said on Friday. The Kandivali unit of the ANC apprehended Santosh Shivnath Halwai while on patrolling duty in Kurla (west) on Thursday, he said.

The police recovered 210 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 21 lakh, from the accused's person, the official said. The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till October 21, he said, adding that a probe is underway to find the source of the contraband.

