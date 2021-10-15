UK lawmaker stabbed to death, police say
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said.
Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Boris Johnson
- Conservative Party
Advertisement