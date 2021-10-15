Left Menu

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:39 IST
Two villagers trampled to death by elephants in J'khand
Two persons were trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district, officials said on Friday.

The herd that had entered Ambadih village late on Thursday killed one person on the spot and injured another. The injured person died on his way to the hospital.

The herd damaged huts and property in the village, the officials said.

Bagodar MLA Vinod Kumar Singh has sought immediate compensation for the families of the victims from the forest department.

Earlier this week, a tusker which had strayed from a herd of 22 elephants trampled to death four persons in neighbouring Hazaribag district.

The same tusker had on October 12 entered a Durga Puja marquee at Daroo in Jharkhand, creating panic among devotees, 24 of whom sustained injuries in a stampede that happened subsequently.

