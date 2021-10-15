Rajasthan government assigns new charge to 3 DIG rank officers
The Rajasthan government on Friday gave new charges to three DIG rank Indian Police Service IPS officers.They were among 39 IPS officers who were transferred on Wednesday. On Wednesday, he was made DIG Personnel, a charge he held only for two days. Prior to the transfer on Wednesday, he was DIG - State Crime Records Bureau SCRB.
The Rajasthan government on Friday gave new charges to three DIG rank Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.
They were among 39 IPS officers who were transferred on Wednesday. The transfer orders were issued by the department of personnel.
Gaurav Srivastava was transferred as DIG from CID (Law and Order) on Wednesday and was given charge as DIG - Personnel. Rahul Prakash, who was posted as Additional Commissioner of Police in Jaipur, was transferred to Special Operations Group (SOG) as DIG on Wednesday.
Dr Ravi will now be DIG (Civil Rights). On Wednesday, he was made DIG (Personnel), a charge he held only for two days. Prior to the transfer on Wednesday, he was DIG - State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).
