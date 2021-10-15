Left Menu

Russia says U.S. naval destroyer tried to violate its territorial waters

Russia said one of its military vessels chased away a U.S. naval destroyer that attempted to violate Russian territorial waters during Russian-Chinese naval drills in the Sea of Japan on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:44 IST
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side. The Russian defence ministry, quoted by Interfax, said the crew of a Russian ship, the Admiral Tributs, had radioed a warning to the USS Chafee that it was "in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire."

Earlier, the ministry said Russia and China had held joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan and practised how to operate together and destroy floating enemy mines with artillery fire. Relations between Russia and the United States are at post-Cold War lows, although President Vladimir Putin said this week he had established a solid relationship with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and saw potential for ties to improve.

