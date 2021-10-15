Left Menu

Govt's foreign policy -- how to lose friends, influence nobody: Rahul's dig at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at the Centre over Bhutan and China signing a pact on border talks, saying the governments foreign policy is about how to lose friends and influence nobody. GOIs foreign policy How to lose friends and influence nobody, Gandhi tweeted and tagged a media report over the agreement signed between Bhutan and China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:55 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at the Centre over Bhutan and China signing a pact on border talks, saying the government's foreign policy is about how to lose friends and influence nobody. In a statement, Bhutan said its Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji and China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao signed on Thursday the MoU on the ''three-step roadmap'' for expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary negotiations. ''GOI's foreign policy: How to lose friends and influence nobody,'' Gandhi tweeted and tagged a media report over the agreement signed between Bhutan and China. India on Thursday reacted cautiously to Bhutan and China signing the agreement. ''We have noted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and China today. You are aware that Bhutan and China have been holding boundary negotiations since 1984. India has similarly been holding boundary negotiations with China,'' Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

