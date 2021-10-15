Downing Street lowers flag after British lawmaker stabbed to death
A union flag above Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home in Downing Street was lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday, according to a Reuters reporter.
David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was stabbed to death in a church by a man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters, knifing him repeatedly.
