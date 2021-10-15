Left Menu

ASEAN to exclude Myanmar junta chief from ASEAN leaders summit - sources

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:26 IST
Southeast Asian foreign ministers agreed on Friday that the chief of Myanmar's ruling military junta Min Aung Hlaing will not be invited to a summit of regional leaders later this month, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the decision.

The sources, citing the outcome of a meeting on Friday of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN, said a non-political figure in Myanmar would be invited to represent the country at the leaders' summit instead.

They also said Erywan Yusof, the bloc's special envoy, would not visit Myanmar this month. The sources included diplomatic sources and government officials based in the region.

