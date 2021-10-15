Left Menu

Two policemen arrested for links with Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi gangs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:36 IST
Two policemen arrested for links with Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi gangs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two policemen for their alleged links with Gogi and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as constables Sunil and Deepak, they said.

Gangster Jitendra alias Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants, dressed as lawyers, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya. The assailants were killed in retaliatory firing by police.

Days after the incident, four sharpshooters of the Gogi gang, who had allegedly come to the national capital to kill the leader of their rival gang Tajpuriya, were arrested.

During interrogation, they confessed that they worked with constables Sunil and Deepak, the officials said.

Police suspect that the arrested constables helped the assailants in finding accommodation, they said.

The two police constables are being interrogated about their involvement with the gang members, a senior police officer said.

Police said the duo was arrested two-three days ago.

Gogi and Tillu gangs have been at war with each other for years and their rivalry has claimed dozens of lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021