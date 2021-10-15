Left Menu

Guj: 3 dead of electric shock as hoarding they were removing touches high tension wire

PTI | Veraval | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:37 IST
Guj: 3 dead of electric shock as hoarding they were removing touches high tension wire
  • Country:
  • India

Three staffers of a dining hall in Veraval town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district died of electrocution on Friday evening after they came in contact with a high tension electric wire while removing a signboard, police said.

Hiralal Rawat (22), Vivek Meena (18) and Mahesh Parmar (20), all employees of Swagat Dining Hall situated on the busy ST road, had gone to the terrace of the two-storey dining hall to remove an old signboard, which was nearly 10 feet long and made of steel rods, said Inspector BD Parmar.

''When they were pulling up the signboard using ropes, the metal structure touched the 11kV high tension electric line passing near the terrace. All three died on the spot. An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021