Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport, some injured - local media

Shots were fired in the vicinity of Terminal 2 of Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning with two or three people injured, local media reported.

Images published by outlet Telediario showed a black SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a crumpled motorcycle in front of it. Operations at the airport, Mexico's biggest, have not been affected, according to the airport's media office.

