Left Menu

Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport, some injured - local media

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:44 IST
Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport, some injured - local media

Shots were fired in the vicinity of Terminal 2 of Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning with two or three people injured, local media reported.

Images published by outlet Telediario showed a black SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a crumpled motorcycle in front of it. Operations at the airport, Mexico's biggest, have not been affected, according to the airport's media office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021