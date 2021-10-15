Left Menu

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell says Iran wants to meet officials in Brussels over nuclear deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:48 IST
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell says Iran wants to meet officials in Brussels over nuclear deal
  • Country:
  • United States

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Iran wants to meet in Brussels with EU officials who are coordinating indirect talks between the United States and Iran along with some other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal. Borrell told reporters in Washington that he was ready to receive the Iranians, but could not say when a meeting could happen.

Asked if the Iranians wanted to discuss the draft texts as they were when the last talks were held in Vienna in June and which additional members they wished to meet, he replied: “I am sorry to say I don’t know.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021