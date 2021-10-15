EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell says Iran wants to meet officials in Brussels over nuclear deal
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Iran wants to meet in Brussels with EU officials who are coordinating indirect talks between the United States and Iran along with some other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal. Borrell told reporters in Washington that he was ready to receive the Iranians, but could not say when a meeting could happen.
Asked if the Iranians wanted to discuss the draft texts as they were when the last talks were held in Vienna in June and which additional members they wished to meet, he replied: “I am sorry to say I don’t know.”
