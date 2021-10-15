Left Menu

Amid pandemic, Dussehra celebrated with fervour in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:53 IST
  Country:
  India

Dussehra was celebrated with traditional fervour in Nashik on Friday, thanks to place of worship opening on October 7, though highly-patronised events like Ram Leela and Ravan Dahan did not take place in Gandhi Nagar, Goda Ghat and Ojhar for the second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People were seen visiting temples, buying sweets, exchanging 'aapta' leaves, considered an auspicious move, and buying gold.

Several showrooms reported a steady stream of vehicle deliveries through the day.

