Amid pandemic, Dussehra celebrated with fervour in Nashik

Dussehra was celebrated with traditional fervour in Nashik on Friday, thanks to place of worship opening on October 7, though highly-patronised events like Ram Leela and Ravan Dahan did not take place in Gandhi Nagar, Goda Ghat and Ojhar for the second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People were seen visiting temples, buying sweets, exchanging 'aapta' leaves, considered an auspicious move, and buying gold.

Several showrooms reported a steady stream of vehicle deliveries through the day.

