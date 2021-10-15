Amid pandemic, Dussehra celebrated with fervour in Nashik
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Dussehra was celebrated with traditional fervour in Nashik on Friday, thanks to place of worship opening on October 7, though highly-patronised events like Ram Leela and Ravan Dahan did not take place in Gandhi Nagar, Goda Ghat and Ojhar for the second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People were seen visiting temples, buying sweets, exchanging 'aapta' leaves, considered an auspicious move, and buying gold.
Several showrooms reported a steady stream of vehicle deliveries through the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ojhar
- Gandhi Nagar
- Ram Leela
- Dussehra
- Goda
- Nashik
- Ravan Dahan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
May not be able to hear PIL against Electoral Bond scheme before Dussehra break: SC
SC posts PIL of Noida resident, seeking removal of blockade at Delhi borders by protesting farmers, after Dussehra vacation.
Andhra: APSRTC to run 4,000 special buses for Dussehra festival
Delhi govt allows use of loudspeakers for Ramlila, Dussehra from 10 pm till midnight
Pb BJP leader takes exception to SKM's announcement of burning PM's effigies on Dussehra