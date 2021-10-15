FACTBOX-Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess

A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a 25-year-old man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters from his constituency, knifing him repeatedly in an attack which politicians described as an assault on democracy.

Below is reaction to the death of David Amess: CARRIE JOHNSON, WIFE OF PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON

"Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children." SIMON COVENEY, IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER

"What a shocking and tragic incident. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with family, friends and political colleagues of Sir David Amess MP." NICOLA STURGEON, FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND

"This is awful beyond words. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with David's family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace. "Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today. In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents."

JOAO VALE DE ALMEIDA, EU AMBASSADOR TO THE UK "Very shocked by the news of the death of MP Sir David Amess following a horrific attack. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones."

PHILIP T. REEKER, US CHARGE D'AFFAIRES TO UK "I’m deeply saddened to hear about the death of Sir David Amess MP. My thoughts go out to his family, friends and all those who worked with him during his distinguished parliamentary career."

JUSTIN WELBY, ARCHIBISHOP OF CANTERBURY "The murder of an MP, in the course of caring for their constituents, is a deep blow to this country, its citizens and everyone who desires a peaceful and flourishing democracy."

"Sir David Amess dedicated his life to championing causes he believed in, serving constituents and his country for almost forty years as a Member of Parliament. He was a devout Roman Catholic whose deep faith fuelled his sense of justice. We are richer for his life, and we are all the poorer for his untimely death." DOMINIC RAAB, UK DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

"Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP. A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend." RISHI SUNAK, UK FINANCE MINISTER

"The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity. It steals joy from the world and can take from us that which we love the most. Today it took a father, a husband, and a respected colleague. All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s loved ones." LIZ TRUSS, UK FOREIGN MINISTER

"Devastated to hear the terrible news about Sir David Amess MP. He was a lovely, lovely man and a superb parliamentarian. My thoughts are with all his family and friends." NADHIM ZAHAWI, UK EDUCATION MINISTER

"Rest In Peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many." SAJID JAVID, UK HEALTH MINISTER

"Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life." KWASI KWARTENG, UK BUSINESS MINISTER

"Sir David was a thoroughly decent, kind and thoughtful man. An exemplary Member of Parliament who fought for his constituents with devotion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this deeply tragic time." MICHAEL GOVE, UK LEVELLING UP MINISTER

"David Amess’s passing is heartbreakingly sad. Just terrible, terrible news. He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, his every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family." LINDSAY HOYLE, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

"I am shocked and deeply distressed by the killing of Sir David Amess. David was a lovely man, devoted to his family, to Parliament and his Southend West constituency." "This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country. In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues."

BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016 "My thoughts and love are with David's family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now."

GORDON BROWN, FORMER LABOUR PRIME MINISTER "Saddened and shocked to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. My condolences to his family and friends."

DAVID CAMERON, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER "This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news. David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man - & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David's family."

THERESA MAY, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER "Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Sir David Amess. A decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties. A tragic day for our democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family."

JOHN MAJOR, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER "This is truly heartbreaking news of a good and decent man who – for over 30 years – was a dedicated public servant. My heart goes out to his family."

