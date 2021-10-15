U.S. Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put Texas abortion law on hold -spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:38 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it will request the U.S. Supreme Court put on hold Texas's restrictive abortion law, which makes no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Supreme Court
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Texas
Advertisement