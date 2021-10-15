Left Menu

Russian military summons US attache over incident with naval destroyer -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:43 IST
The Russian defence ministry has summoned the U.S. military attache over an incident with a U.S. naval destroyer in the Sea of Japan, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

The attache was told about "unprofessional actions" of the crew of the destroyer Chafee, which the Russian military said had "rudely violated international laws on the prevention of collisions of vessels at sea".

Russia said one of its military vessels chased away the U.S. naval destroyer that attempted to enter Russian territorial waters during Russian-Chinese naval drills in the Sea of Japan.

