Iran nuclear activities put region in "very dangerous place" -Saudi Foreign Minister bin Farhan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:49 IST
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that Iran was accelerating its nuclear activities and putting the region in “a very dangerous place” amid efforts to bring Tehran back into a 2015 nuclear deal.
Bin Farhan gave a wide ranging news conference in Washington on regional developments during his visit to the United States.
Talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been "cordial" but have not made substantial progress, he said.
