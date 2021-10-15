Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:55 IST
UK PM Johnson: murdered lawmaker Amess was much loved
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting on Friday, saying he was a fine public servant and much loved friend and colleague.

"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery in a church after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom," Johnson said.

"David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we have lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

