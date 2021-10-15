Left Menu

Baseball bat-brandishing woman bites police officer at U.S. Capitol

A 25-year-old woman brandishing a baseball bat near the U.S. Capitol bit a police officer on Friday as he and other law enforcement officers attempted to disarm her, the Capitol Police said in a statement. The woman, who police identified as Olivia Romano, was arrested after appearing "agitated" and was "yelling" at several officers. "When she raised the bat, the officers attempted to take it.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:10 IST
Baseball bat-brandishing woman bites police officer at U.S. Capitol
  • Country:
  • United States

A 25-year-old woman brandishing a baseball bat near the U.S. Capitol bit a police officer on Friday as he and other law enforcement officers attempted to disarm her, the Capitol Police said in a statement. The woman, who police identified as Olivia Romano, was arrested after appearing "agitated" and was "yelling" at several officers.

"When she raised the bat, the officers attempted to take it. In that moment, the woman became combative and bit one of the officers," the Capitol Police said. Charges against the woman were pending, according to police, who did not provide the bitten Capitol Police officer's condition, age or name.

The Capitol Police remain on edge following the deadly Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the April death of an officer after a motorist rammed a car into him on Capitol grounds and a mid-August standoff with a man who drove a truck onto the sidewalk of the Library of Congress, across the street from the Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021