Pak-sponsored elements making attempts to disrupt peaceful atmosphere in J-K: DGP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan-sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to disrupt the growing peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir to disturb normal life, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

He emphasised on the collective measures to tackle security situation and subversive acts by terrorists and their masters across the border.

''Pakistan-sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to damage growing peaceful atmosphere here to disturb normal public life but these evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude,'' Singh said at a security review meeting of police officers here.

He stressed upon officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in J-K in coordination with paramilitary forces.

Underscoring the need of the pro-active role of law enforcement agencies, the DGP directed the officers to make optimum use of modern tools to monitor the suspected movement of anti-national elements.

“The improvement in the security situation is upsetting the elements inimical to it and it is paramount for us to defeat such designs of anti-national and anti-social elements,'' he said.

The DGP stressed for enhanced security measures and anti-terrorist operations.

He directed the officers to maintain close surveillance and track of such elements and bring them to justice as quickly as possible by way of well coordinated measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

