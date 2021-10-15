Dussehra celebrated in Delhi amid strict Covid protocols, CM Kejriwal attends Ramlila celebrations

Dusshera was celebrated in Delhi on Friday with the burning of effigies of Ravana amid strict Covid protocols, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal likened coronavirus with the demon king and hoped that the country gets freedom from the pandemic soon. The four-day-long Durga Puja festivities also culminated, with idols being immersed according to the guidelines issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which had disallowed their immersion at any public water bodies. Despite the strict guidelines, crowds were uncontrollable at the Karkardooma's CBD ground in east Delhi, according to Balaji Ramlila Committee's Raj Kumar Bhati, with crowds bringing down barricade to enter the venue. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort's iconic Lav Kush Ramlila.

''This ground used to be full of people for Dussehra celebrations but this year the number of people is small. People have to abide by social distancing norms as well. I pray to Lord Shri Ram on this occasion that our entire country gets freedom from this Ravana-like corona. ''It has been one and a half-two years that we are battling this disease. If we all pray together today, then our collective prayer will have a great effect. I hope that all of us get freedom from this Ravana-like corona,'' Kejriwal said at the event.

Even though the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had relaxed the restriction on gatherings and large congregations for celebrations during festivals till November 15, it did not permit fairs and food stalls to be held during at these events.

Standing or squatting is not allowed at festive events in Delhi, and only sitting on chairs with social distancing is permitted, it had said.

''There's police outside, we have our own guards here. But the crowd came in after taking down the barricading and tearing open the tent. We have been continuously announcing from the stage and asking people to follow guidelines, but it has not been of much help,'' Bhati told PTI.

The police could not be reached for a comment. The DPCC on Wednesday had prohibited idol immersion in any water body and asked people to immerse them at home in buckets or containers, saying the consequent pollution in rivers and lakes was a matter of concern. ''Idol Immersions shall not be allowed during the forthcoming Durga Puja in any public place, including Yamuna or any other water body/public place/ponds, ghats. The idol immersion ritual may be performed within the home premises in a bucket or container,'' it had said in a notification.

Following the anti-pollution guidelines, Puja committees across Delhi created temporary arrangement by making small ponds to immerse the idols.

