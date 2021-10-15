Left Menu

Idol immersion ceremony marks end of five-day Durga puja festivities in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:58 IST
Idol immersion ceremony marks end of five-day Durga puja festivities in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal concluded on Friday with the idol immersion ceremony that saw the participation of only a restricted number of people at the river ghats across the state amid adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Colourful processions were taken out by enthusiasts in the state capital and districts as the police maintained strict vigil everywhere to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

During the day, women participated in the traditional 'sindur khela' (smearing of vermillion on each other's faces) and offered sweets to the goddess before bidding her adieu for the year.

According to a senior officer of the Kolkata Police, adequate security arrangements were made for ''peaceful'' observance of the idol immersion ceremony.

Drones were used for surveillance and CCTVs were fitted at the ghats, the officer said.

Several temporary waterbodies were set up in the city and elsewhere for immersion, he stated.

Around 1,200 idols were immersed at different ghats in the city till 9.45 pm, the senior officer said.

Heavy cranes were seen used pull out the idols from the river, shortly after the ceremony, to avoid water pollution, he added.

Chants of 'asche bochor abar hobe' (until next year) rent the air throughout the day. The state government cancelled the annual Durga Puja carnival at Red Road for the second consecutive year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted one and all on the occasion of Dashami and prayed for the well being of the people of the state.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also conveyed his best wishes to people on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021