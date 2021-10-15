Russia labels Moscow Digital Media and legal entity of Rosbalt 'foreign agents'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday added Moscow Digital Media and RS-Balt, the legal entity of the Rosbalt media outlet, to its list of "foreign agents", the ministry's website showed.
The government uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political activity.
The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Soviet
- Russia
- Justice Ministry
Advertisement