Russia labels Moscow Digital Media and legal entity of Rosbalt 'foreign agents'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:06 IST
Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday added Moscow Digital Media and RS-Balt, the legal entity of the Rosbalt media outlet, to its list of "foreign agents", the ministry's website showed.

The government uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political activity.

The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.

