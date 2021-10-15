Left Menu

Sheriff: Officers kill man who fired on them from motorcycle

PTI | Anderson | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:09 IST
Sheriff: Officers kill man who fired on them from motorcycle
  • Country:
  • United States

Police shot and killed a man on a motorcycle who fired on officers as they tried to pull him over on a South Carolina road, authorities said.

Robert Allen Maness, 39, crashed his motorcycle after he was shot and died a short time later at the hospital, the Anderson County Coroner's Office said.

The two deputies in the patrol car trying to pull Maness over were not hurt in the shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said.

McBride said it was like an ambush as Maness pulled out the gun without warning and while still driving when deputies turned on their blue lights.

“It happened so fast. When they made contact with him, he pretty much pulled out a gun and started firing into the patrol vehicle. By the grace of God, my two deputies are alive,” the sheriff said.

The patrol car has several bullet holes, McBride said.

“You pull a gun on law enforcement officers, I think you can pretty much expect what's going to happen,” McBride said.

The sheriff did not say why the deputies were trying to pull the motorcycle over.

It was the second fatal shooting by Anderson County deputies in two days. On Tuesday, an officer shot and killed Jonathan Zachary Combs, 40, after he got out of a stolen car with a gun following a police chase and didn't follow instructions to drop the weapon, investigators said.

No officers were hurt.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating both shootings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021