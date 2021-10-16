Lebanon detained 19 people over recent deadly clashes - state news agency
Lebanon detained 19 people in relation to recent gunfire in Beirut, state National News Agency reported on Friday.
Seven Shi'ite Muslims were killed by gunfire on Thursday that began as people were assembling for a protest called by the Shi'ite group Hezbollah against Judge Tarek Bitar, in hours of clashes.
