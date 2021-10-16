Left Menu

President lays wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Leh's Drass, celebrates Dussehra with troops

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-10-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 00:42 IST
President lays wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Leh's Drass, celebrates Dussehra with troops
  • Country:
  • India

Winding up his two-day visit to the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday celebrated Dussehra with troops and later paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

The President flew to Drass from Udhampur-based Northern Command and was received by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Kargil war hero and Northern Command chief Lt Gen Y K Joshi among other top dignitaries.

Kovind visited the Kargil War Memorial at Drass where he laid a wreath and paid homage to the brave soldiers who made a supreme sacrifice defending the nation at Kargil, officials said.

He later celebrated Dussehra with troops in Drass amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Beforing flying to Drass, Kovind paid floral tributes to former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command in Udhampur, they said.

The President commenced his visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday by arriving in Leh and performed Sindhu Darshan in Shey village while he travelled to Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur area in the evening housing the Northern Command headquarters.

He interacted with army troops and their families at Udhampur and had 'Bada Khana' with troops on Mahanavami, the concluding day of the nine-day long Sharad Navratri on Thursday night, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021