Randhawa conducts late night surprise checking of police ‘nakas’ near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa carried out late night surprise visit of police checkpoints near the Indo-Pak International Border in Amritsar district, officials said.

Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, late Friday evening conducted checking of the Punjab Police 'nakas' at Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala, Amritsar, they said.

He also carried out checking of the 'nakas' in Gagomahal, they added.

Randhawa interacted with police officials at the nakas, the officials said.

''I am at the Indo Pak Border in Amritsar Sector right now, to invigorate the morale of our forces.The Pb Govt. stands by the security forces as they defend and secure our borders. The security forces sacrifice lets us as citizens of this beautiful country sleep in peace,'' the deputy minister tweeted.

Randhawa's visit comes a day after he flayed the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction inside the International Border along Punjab, calling it an infringement on the rights of the state. SUN VSD AQS AQS

