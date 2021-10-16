Left Menu

Hundreds of inmates riot in Russian prison - reports

TASS news agency said the riot involving around 200 inmates was directed against the prison regime, while the Baza telegram channel, citing unnamed sources, said about 600 prisoners were involved. "The situation is stable and so far is under control," the human rights ombudsman in the Republic of South Ossetia, Tamerlan Tsgoyev, was quoted as saying by TASS.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 00:59 IST
Hundreds of inmates riot in Russian prison - reports
  • Country:
  • Russia

Several hundreds inmates have rioted in a prison in southern Russia, while police numbers have been beefed up to quell the protests, several media outlets reported on Friday. TASS news agency said the riot involving around 200 inmates was directed against the prison regime, while the Baza telegram channel, citing unnamed sources, said about 600 prisoners were involved.

"The situation is stable and so far is under control," the human rights ombudsman in the Republic of South Ossetia, Tamerlan Tsgoyev, was quoted as saying by TASS. He said police had surrounded the prison.

Baza said special police forces were preparing to storm the building containing the rioters in the penal colony in the city of Vladikavkaz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021