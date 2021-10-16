MoS Murugan urges Jaishankar's intervention for release of 23 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Friday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's intervention to ensure the safe and timely release of 23 fishermen who have been arrested allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy. According to the official statement by the office of Murugan, the MoS wrote a letter to Jaishankar after receiving a memorandum from 66 fishermen.

The memorandum was sent by 66 fishermen of Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Mayiladudrai to L Murugan in Chennai apprising him of the detention/arrest of 23 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Murugan also assured the delegation of all possible help from his side for the early release of fishermen.

In his letter, Murugan requested Jaishankar for the safe and timely release of 23 fishermen alongwith two boats. (ANI)

