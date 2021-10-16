Shooter killed, 2 wounded in attack near Mexico City airport

One man died and two others were wounded Friday when a gunman on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle on an entrance road just outside the Mexico City airport.

The intended victims were travelling in an SUV to the airport's Terminal 2 when they came under fire.

They returned fire, killing the attacker, and were later treated themselves for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mexico City police did not reveal the identity of any of those involved or a possible motive in the attack.

In 2012 there was a shootout inside the airport, when three police officers were killed as they tried to arrest two fellow officers accused of drug trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)