Shooter killed, 2 wounded in attack near Mexico City airport

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 16-10-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 03:45 IST
One man died and two others were wounded Friday when a gunman on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle on an entrance road just outside the Mexico City airport.

The intended victims were travelling in an SUV to the airport's Terminal 2 when they came under fire.

They returned fire, killing the attacker, and were later treated themselves for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mexico City police did not reveal the identity of any of those involved or a possible motive in the attack.

In 2012 there was a shootout inside the airport, when three police officers were killed as they tried to arrest two fellow officers accused of drug trafficking.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

