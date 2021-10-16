Mumbai Police seizes fake currency, 4 held

Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four people from the Malad area and seized fake currency on Friday.

According to the police, fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000 which had a face value of Rs 2,28,000 was recovered from them.

"Four people arrested from Malad and seized fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000, with the face value of Rs 2,28,000, from them, " said Mumbai Police Crime Branch. (ANI)

