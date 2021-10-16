U.S. offers unspecified payments to family of those killed in botched drone attack
Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 06:29 IST
The Pentagon has offered unspecified condolence payments to the family of 10 civilians who were killed in a botched U.S. drone attack in Afghanistan in August in the final days before American troops withdrew from the country.
The U.S. Defense Department said it made a commitment that included offering ex-gratia condolence payments, in addition to working with the U.S. State Department in support of the family members who were interested in relocation to the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
