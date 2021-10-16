Left Menu

Accused in murder of ASI's son held after encounter with police in Delhi's Dwarka

An accused in a murder case has been arrested after an encounter with police that took place at Dwarka Sector 23 in the national capital on Friday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 08:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per information shared by police, the accused, Anil Joon, had been absconding after he allegedly murdered the son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi police on October 7.

The man has been admitted to the hospital after being injured in the encounter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

