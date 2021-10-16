Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF personnel injured in blast inside train at Raipur railway station
Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an explosion caused after a box containing igniter set fell on the floor in a CRPF Special Train at Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, said Raipur Police.
ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:33 IST
The incident took place at 6.30 am when the train going from Jharsuguda to Jammu Tawi was standing at the platform. One of the CRPF personnel -- a head constable -- was admitted to Narayana Hospital in Raipur. (ANI)
