Four CRPF personnel injured in minor blast at Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh
Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in a minor blast that occurred while shifting a detonator at Raipur railway station on Saturday morning.
Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in a minor blast that occurred while shifting a detonator at Raipur railway station on Saturday morning. According to CRPF sources, the incident occurred at 6.30 am today at Raipur railway station when personnel of 122 Battalion of CRPF were about to board a train to Jammu. The initial reports suggest that the blast occurred when a box containing an igniter set fell on the floor of the special train that was about to depart.
A senior officer informed that the injured personnel were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. "Head Constable Vikas Chauhan has suffered serious injuries as he was holding the box when it accidentally fell on the floor. The other three personnel sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after first aid. They have boarded the train," said the officer. "Senior officers of CRPF and local police have reached the railway station. A probe has been launched into the incident," he added.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
