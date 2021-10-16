Missing doctor’s body recovered from Ganga canal

The body of a 55-year-old doctor, who went missing after jumping into the Ganga canal here, was found Saturday, police said.

Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Gandhi colony that falls under Bhopa police station, allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping into the canal, they said.

His scooter was found parked near the canal, they added.

According to Kumar's family, he was worried about an issue relating to his son-in-law.

Meanwhile, the body of a 35-year-old man, identified as Vinod, was recovered in Kairana village of Shamli district Friday, nine days after he went missing. He allegedly drowned in Yamuna on the pitr amasia festival. He had gone for a bath in the river with his friends.

