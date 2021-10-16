Left Menu

India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

India has reported 15,981 new COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:09 IST
India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported 15,981 new COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With the addition of new cases, India's active caseload now stands at 2,01,632. The cumulative cases registered since the onset of the pandemic reached 3,40,53,573.

With 17,861 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries jumped to 3,33,99,961. As many as 4,51,980 have succumbed to the virus till now.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 97,23,77,045 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 8,36,118 were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021