ASEAN chair Brunei confirms junta leader not invited to summit

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:18 IST
Myanmar flag Image Credit: ANI
Brunei said on Saturday a non-political representative from Myanmar will be invited to an upcoming summit of leaders from Southeast Asian countries this month, effectively sidelining the leader of a military junta that seized power earlier this year.

Brunei, the current chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian nations, said the decision was made after no consensus was reached during a meeting of the bloc on Friday for a Myanmar political representative to attend the summit later in October.

Sources told Reuters after the meeting that the bloc had decided to sideline Myanmar's junta chief from the summit, following the failure of the country's ruling military to adhere to a peace roadmap it had agreed to with ASEAN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

