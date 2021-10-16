Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi chaired Congress Working Committee meeting begins in Delhi

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee chaired by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi is underway at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:31 IST
Visual from AICC office in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee chaired by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi is underway at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel were seen arriving at the AICC office ahead of the CWC meeting. Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi and senior party leader P Chidambaram were also seen at the meet.

The meeting has been called to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections. This is the first in-person meeting of the CWC after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

